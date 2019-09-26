Amanda Holden's brown leather dress has her Instagram fans rushing to John Lewis The Britain's Got Talent star is ready for autumn...

We are loving the autumnal vibe of Amanda Holden's clothes this week! On Thursday, the ITV star shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing with a brown leather dress, which came from luxury high street brand French Connection. We've tracked down the fabulous pinafore style frock and you can buy it from John Lewis for £225. Made in a classic shift shape, it had a belted waist, is designed in a mini length, and features two handy front pockets. The 48-year-old teamed the look with a cream-coloured roll neck and a pair of lovely khaki boots from Joseph. Fancy! Amanda's Instagram fans were quick to praise her outfit. One fan wrote: "These colours look amazing on you." Another added: "THIS IS A LOOK!!! Hello autumn."

We loved Amanda's leather dress

We noticed Amanda's hair looked a little different in the stylish snap. The Britain's Got Talent star had her mane teased into a big, 60s-style voluminous ponytail, which really suited her! We imagine this was achieved with lots of backcombing by her hair stylist Cat Pinhao - who describes herself on Instagram as being a pro at "big bouncy blow dries."

SHOP: £225, French Connection @ John Lewis

On the subject of Amanda's envy-inducing hair. Back in March, the mother-of-two shared a snapshot of herself with her hair styled in a completely different way - curly. Talk about taking a trip on the wild side. The BGT favourite captioned the picture: " Morning - It’s a curly day!! My hair naturally like this if we don’t sort it #twinning @aleshaofficial." Comparing her hairstyle with her colleague Alesha Dixon, who also rocked a head of gorgeous curls. Whether her hair is curly or straight, long or short, Amanda can do no wrong in our eyes.

Amanda often switches up her hair

Some of Amanda's 1 million Instagram followers were quick to give their opinion on the look, and they were nearly all for it.

One fan wrote: "I think it looks lovely and it’s a different look. It is nice to change it up a bit." Another agreed, adding: "I paid hundreds to have my hair like this all through the 80s!!"

