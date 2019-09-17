Amanda Holden's pink leopard print dress is the talk of Instagram The Britain's Got Talent star looked gorgeous in leopard print...

As much as Amanda Holden looks super glam in her couture gowns she rocks on Britain's Got Talent, we love seeing her in high street threads more, because it means we can afford them! The stylish TV presenter shared a snap of her rocking a stunning pink leopard print dress, which came from Warehouse. The dress featured a silky silhouette and a ruffled hem and we love the flattering midi length. Priced at £45 down from £60, it's a great saving too. Although be warned, there's only a few sizes left - it's selling out at the speed of light. The mother-of-two's Instagram fans were very taken with the frock. One follower wrote: "OMG want this dress!" Another added: "Too glam to give a damn!" The blonde beauty had her hair coiffed in a lightly curled style and hr trademark smoky eye looked as on-point as ever.

We are loving Amanda's leopard print dress

The BGT judge released a fabulous collection with online brand Fenn Wright Manson last month, and her newest venture is going down a storm with her fans. Leopard print is clearly on her radar. Earlier in September, the 48-year-old shared a picture of one of her favourite frocks from the line - the 'Jane' dress which has a leopard print overlay and a deep V neckline.

BUY IT NOW! £45, Warehouse

The mother-of-three explained to fans that each of her dresses are named after her best friends.

MORE: Amanda Holden's navy polka-dot dress is ideal for a party & Instagram fans agree

She wrote: "I've named each piece from my collection after the amazing women in my life Jane - @Janewallofficial is my dearest girlfriend. We met at drama school. Had our eldest children within 10 days of each other and have laughed and cried through the last 25 years." How sweet is that? There's also the 'Tamzin' dress after pal, EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, and the 'Angela' top, after former Coronation Street actress Angela Griffin.

READ: Amanda Holden dazzles in leather and florals

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.