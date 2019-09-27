Amanda Holden sends Instagram into a frenzy with funky orange check Zara skirt The Britain's Got Talent judge stuns in a Zara steal...

Amanda Holden looked sensational on Friday morning, rocking a brand new - and very bright - new outfit! The ITV favourite stepped out in an orange and black tartan tube skirt from Zara, which is sadly a past-season buy that sold out as soon as it hit shelves. If you can't get it out of your head, you will have to head for eBay, where there are a few listed. Amanda added a co-ordinating orange jumper by James Lakeland. The puff sleeve knit is cut in a loose and boxy shape, with drop shoulder detailing and a high neckline. Priced at £89.99, it's currently available online in all sizes. As always, fans loved her look. One follower wrote: "Gorgeous, every day you look amazing." Another added: "We absolutely love this outfit! you look stunning."

What a zesty look!

The mother-of-two has been embracing a warmer-toned palette lately; after all, it is officially autumn now, right? On Thursday, the ITV star shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing with a £225 brown leather dress, which came from luxury high street brand French Connection, stocked online at John Lewis. It was a stunning number, made in a classic shift shape, it had a belted waist, and features two handy front pockets. The 48-year-old teamed the look with a cream-coloured roll neck and a pair of lovely khaki boots from Joseph.

We can only imagine how incredible Amanda's wardrobe is at her home.

Speaking to The Mirror, The Britain's Got Talent judge said about her Hollywood-style wardrobe: "I'm a huge Sex And The City fan and Chris did a Mr Big and turned a whole room into my wardrobe. Except, he didn't leave a pair of Manolos at the end… but he arranged everything else! It’s something I've always dreamt of. There’s a remote-controlled mirror that goes up and down and lights up – it’s amazing!" OK, we are officially jealous.

