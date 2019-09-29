Amanda Holden seriously looked gorgeous in green on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions Can Amanda Holden do anything wrong right now?

Amanda Holden has been killing it with her style of late. Luckily for us, the fashionista is currently gracing our screens every Saturday night, treating us to a weekly fix of swoonsome fashion. We can't be the only ones have been impatiently awaiting which outfit she will wear next on Britains Got Talent: The Champions this season, can we? Well, the 48-year-old did NOT disappoint in her latest look. Gracing the BGT stage with co-judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams the blonde bombshell wowed fans in a green Basil Soda dress which she teamed with Aquazzura heels, and Stephen Webster jewellery.

We asked Amanda's longtime fashion stylist Karl Willett what his famous client's best asset is, and he had the best reply! He said: "She is her best asset. Whether it's her legs or a low plunge neckline."

He added: "Amanda is a dream to work with. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me. She is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

If you're wondering if Karl needs to check with Alesha Dixon's stylist on looks so that the two ladies don't cross over, the answer would be a no. Karl said: "Not really... we sometimes discuss colours but both ladies have a unique style so we never fear a clash."

Amanda's latest number comes after last week's Galia Lahav black gown. The glorious dress sent fans wild with its dramatic deep V and chic Addams family vibe. One Instagram user gushed: "Un-bloody-real," while another declared: "Faultless again!" We couldn't agree more and we just can't wait to see what's next in store as Amanda surely isn't holden back.

