Anneka Rice DISAPPOINTED with Strictly Movie Week costume - and you'll be surprised why

Anneka Rice has revealed that she was disappointed with her costume for Strictly's Movie Week for a very surprising reason – she wants to be back in a dress!

Anneka had previously said that she doesn't like wearing dresses, and wasn't even phased about wearing a dress on her wedding day. But it seems as though the presenter has turned over a new leaf telling Claudia: "They put me in this [a Kill Bill suit] this week – you don't get a choice – I'm longing to be back in a dress!" When reassured by Claudia that she could wear one next week, a sad Anneka said who received a very low score from the judges said: "it's not looking likely". The mother-of-three performed in a beautiful dress on week two of 2019's Strictly, so fingers crossed she'll stay in the competition a little bit longer.

Anneka was dressed as Urma Thurman in Kill Bill

In September Anneka opened up about the reason she avoided wearing dresses. Speaking on It Takes Two, the presenter explained that she simply had no interest in wearing one. Anneka, who is partnered with Kevin Clifton in the new series of the hugely popular dance show, explained: "Even my wedding dress, I am not joking, I didn't see it the day before," she explained. "I am just not interested Poor Vicky [Gill, Strictly's costume designer], the chats I've had with Vicky."

Anneka wore a beautiful dress on the second week of Strictly

Anneka had been training extremely hard with partner Kevin in the run-up to Movie Week and on Friday the 61-year-old took to her Instagram to reveal that she'd even been suffering painful bruises as a result of all her hard work. "Oh my goodness, the level of bruising on my body," she told her followers. "I've just had a wardrobe fitting for this week and everyone's gone, 'What's happened?'"

Anneka then pulled up her top to unveil a large bruise on her stomach. "I'll show you what I mean, this is just one at the front of my body," she added. "There's bruises in places I barely knew I had places… Kevin, what have you done to me?"

