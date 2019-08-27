Claudia Winkleman WOWS the Strictly Come Dancing launch in a red hot Zara sequin suit Claudia sparkles in style...

Strictly Come Dancing launched on Monday evening and we couldn't be more excited. Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly headed up the event and we can't get over the sparkly outfit that Claudia, 47, rocked. Keeping in with the sequined theme (come on, you know you secretly love it) the brunette beauty stepped out in a bright red suit adorned with all the sparkly stuff, and it came from high street store Zara. The blazer cost £89.99 and the matching trousers came in at £59.99. If you are wondering what to wear to your Christmas party (it's never too early to start thinking about that one) then head to Zara, ASAP as we predict a sellout. Stylist Sinead McKeefry wars behind this look, and she whips up all of Claudia's Strictly outfits. On the night, she also styled Rylan in a very swish Marks & Spencer suit.

Claudia looked incredible in her Zara suit

Fans were made up with Claudia's look and took to Instagram to shower how with compliments. "THAT SUIT IS EVERYTHING" one excited follower wrote. Another added: "I love this suit!!! You look divine @claudiawinkle"

Blazer, £89.99 and Trousers, £59.99, Zara

The upcoming series of Strictly will kick off in September and fans of the show can expect quite a few new changes to the series this year. Motsi Mabuse has been picked to replace long-running judge Darcey Bussell.

MORE: Strictly's Claudia Winkleman just bagged herself an amazing new job

Motsi has already been a judge on German dance show Let's Dance, and has had years of training as a pro herself. What's more, she's Oti Mabuse's older sister, and already knows many of the pro dancers. The show has also welcomed a new professional dancer to their team - Nancy Xu. The new dancer was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in China and a star on hit West End and Broadway show Burn The Floor.

READ: Claudia Winkleman's insanely sparkly dress is actually from Zara