Lorraine Kelly wows viewers in silky green dress - and £8 Accessorize earrings The ITV favourite rocks some serious bling...

Lorraine Kelly looked incredible on Monday morning, for a very special episode of her daily show. The famous morning programme marked her 35 years in broadcasting. We loved the schedule, which included Piers Morgan interviewing the TV veteran. Dressing to impress, Lorraine delighted viewers in a striking green dress by online brand Reserved, gold high heels by Little Mistress and a stunning pair of statement drop earrings by Accessorize. We were obsessed with the glam jewels; they were shaped in a circular design and were the perfect finishing touch to her special outfit. Priced at just £8, they won't break the bank either.

Lorraine looked stunning in her green Reserved dress

The show began with a special highlights reel showing some of Lorraine's most-impactful interviews, from Stephen Lawrence's mother, to the McCanns, Amanda Knox and Bob Geldof, following the tragic death of his daughter Peaches. The show also included some video tributes from special people in her life, including her primary school teacher, who said Lorraine was her star pupil, and her younger brother Graham, who shared that his sister was the same person both on-and-off screen.

Also during the show, the mother-of-one was asked how she keeps looking so young. She said: "I don’t take care of myself, really. I try really hard. I like a glass of wine. I do Zumba - hot and sweaty, I do that… it’s motivation. I've inherited from my mum, she's got amazing skin, and she looks really good, I think it’s that."

Mark Heyes - who presents the fashion segment of the show - found series of look-alike outfits that looked like some of the famous threads she has worn in the past. Former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton stepped out wearing a bright pink suit, much to Lorraine's delight.

Mark took to Instagram after the show, and said: " @lorrainekellysmith is an amazing colleague and an even more amazing friend. Thanks for making the last 18 years so fabulous and congratulations on 35yrs in television. So proud to be part of such an incredible team and show @lorraine xxx."

