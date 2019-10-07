Wait until you see Holly Willoughby's custom-made Dorothy high heel shoes You're going to love the ITV star's glittery heels…

OK, we all know that Holly Willoughby is extremely well dressed; it's not a secret. But sometimes, she even surprises us with something really 'out there'. On Monday's This Morning, Holly and Phillip Schofield announced that 2019's Halloween theme on the show will be the 'The Wizard of Oz.' Eek! The mother-of-three decided to keep in theme ahead of the big day - rocking a navy blue jumper dress by & Other Stories - and a pair of bright red, glitter shoes. We think you'll agree; they're pretty special, right? Encrusted with dazzling specs of sparkle, we've been told they were made especially for the occasion. The show's clever stylists found a simple red stiletto and used glue and red glitter to get the full-on Dorothy effect. Genius! We've hunted high and low and right now, the best lookalikes available have to be this dazzling pair by Jimmy Choo. Covered in red crystals, they cost a cool £1,895. One for the Christmas list maybe?

Holly's shoes stole the show! (Images courtesy of ITV)

On the big day - which comes at the end of the month - Phil will dress up as a Scarecrow and Holly will of course be Dorothy. We seriously can't wait for that outfit - talk about Halloween costume inspo!

But what about Toto? Well,This Morning will also be launching 'Wizard Of Pawz: Our Search for Toto.' which will be a nationwide search for a dog to win the role of Toto for the Halloween episode. Got a pooch? Get entering via the This Morning app, and the search will close on 14 October.

We can't wait for This Morning's Halloween special (Images courtesy of ITV)

The search for Toto will be judged by a panel, including Ashleigh Butler - who, alongside the late Pudsey, were the first dog trick act to win Britain’s Got Talent.

Ashleigh said about the search: "Toto is the ultimate dog role and I can’t wait to see the breadth of doggy talent on offer from This Morning viewers' pet pooches."

