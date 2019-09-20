The £25 Zara quilted shoes that look like they should be from Chanel Designer style for less...

We don't know about you, but when we think about Chanel, we immediately think of the quilted 2.55 bag and matching ballet pumps. So Parisian, so chic, so timeless. But, at around £4000 for the bag and £600 for a pair of quilted pumps, it's an expensive investment! Step up Zara. The high street store has produced some shoes that look like they may well have been from the iconic designer. We love these quilted mules, that are made in a pointed shape and have quilted detail on the sole, and there's also a pair of white sliders with the same embossed detail, for just £19.99. Amazing, right?

SHOP: £25.99, Zara

Creative director of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld sadly passed away in February. Four months later, fashion's most well-known stars including Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and Anna Wintour came together to celebrate the life of the icon.The 90-minute tribute was named 'Karl For Ever', and saw the likes of Cara, Dame Helen Mirren and Tilda Swinton take to the stage to speak in his honour.

BUY NOW! £19.99, Zara

Proceedings included a short runway presentation of archive designs from the designer's time at Chanel, Fendi and his namesake label, though the celebration also featured personal readings and performances in tribute to Karl's life away from the fashion world.

MORE: 10 amazing suits on the high street that will make you feel like a total boss

Karl was cremated in a private ceremony after his death and famously once said he hated funerals, stating he would "rather die" - so in true Lagerfeld form, the event was a chic and beautiful affair, rather than a gloomy one.

READ: Loved THAT Zara polka dot dress? It now comes in a brand new colour

The location of Paris' Grand Palais was of course poignant - as one of Karl's favourite places to stage his lavish fashion shows. The dress code was predominantly black and white, although Cara took to the stage in a fluffy pink dress, thought by many to be inspired by Karl's beloved Birman cat, Choupette.