Vogue Williams wows Lorraine viewers in the Marks & Spencer floral dress everyone's loving Spencer Matthews' wife looks blooming lovely in M&S

Vogue Williams brought the flower power on Monday morning as she appeared on the Lorraine show alongside her husband Spencer Matthews, looking hot-to-trot in a stunning dress by Marks & Spencer. The 'Floral Print Shirt Midi Dress' is part of the revamped Per Una Collection, and has voluminous sleeves, a cinched-in waist and a high neckline. It's designed in a navy blue colour and is covered in a plethora of multi-coloured flowers. It's priced at £55, and sold out pretty much as soon as it hit the shelves earlier this month, although it has since been restocked online. Wahey! Mother-of-one Vogue added white knee-high boots by Warehouse that set her back £130. The TV star shared a series of lift selfies on Instagram ahead of her appearance on the ITV show and the blonde beauty sported long wavy hair, flawless makeup and a pretty diamond choker. Spencer looked super suave in a white tee, black trousers and a yellow check shirt.

We loved Vogue's Marks & Spencer dress

Shoppers have raved about the M&S design online already with one eager fan leaving a review on the brand's website: "I saw this dress online and was attracted to the print and the autumnal colours. I am usually a size 12 or 14 but went for the 12 due to the cut and the fit was good. I loved the print and fabric. Very good quality for the price. Well done M&S your dresses have been winners so far this autumn/winter season."

SHOP: £55, Marks & Spencer

Another added: "Absolutely gorgeous dress that looks much more expensive than it is."

GET THE LOOK! £49.50, Marks & Spencer

And if you aren't really a dress person, it is also available in a midi skirt version.

MORE: Check out the Marks & Spencer cable knit jumper that's super cosy

With a classic pleated design, it's made from the silky satin material and would look incredible with a chunky knit jumper and biker boots. It costs £49.50 and all sizes are available online now.

READ: Marks & Spencer's brown coat & jumper dress combo has Autumn written all over it

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.