Marks & Spencer's brown coat & jumper dress combo has Autumn written all over it Need to update your wardrobe? Check out M&S, ASAP...

Marks & Spencer's new Autumn collection is full of so many incredible pieces, we don't even know where to start! From fabulous boots, boho dresses and cosy knitwear, to trousers and skirts in camel colours, everything is geared up for the new season. Now, we don't know about you; but we love checking out Instagram to see how our favourite influences wear the brand's latest threads. Dominique - one of the brand's 'Insiders' who is also a Footwear Buying Admin Assistant - styled up the brand's new wool blend double breasted autumn coat with a knitted fit and flare dress and we can't get over the cosy combo, which won't break the bank either. The coat comes in at £99 and you can pick up the dress for £39.50. Dominique added a textured bag and brown snakeskin heels. Dreamy!

SHOP: £99, Marks & Spencer

Taking to Instagram to showcase the outfit in all its glory, she said: "A few weeks ago I did a photoshoot with some of the other insiders to prepare for Autumn launch and this is one of the 'fruits of our labour' lol! I'm absolutely in love with this rust coloured knitted dress, it's soo comfy but still very feminine. "

BUY IT NOW: £39.50, Marks & Spencer

It has long sleeves and a turtleneck so you will see me wearing this more as the days get colder and we venture more into winter territory! Again this is ANOTHER very tonal outfit, haha I just can't help myself!"

Speaking of coats, another M&S number that has been making waves online is Autograph's new reversible overcoat, which will set you back £119.

One side is a lovely soft blush tone, the other a dashing red, and the oversized style has two large pockets. It's not just us who love it either, Influencer Erica Davies is a fan too and she showed her followers how to make it work, layering it with a pink silk blouse, a heritage check coat and trousers.

