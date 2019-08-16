OK, we need Vogue Williams' white jumpsuit she wore on Lorraine Vogue's looking a bit of all white..

We can't keep up with Vogue Williams and her fashion-forward wardrobe right now! The mother-of-one has been appearing on the Lorraine show with Christine Lampard for the past few weeks to present a fashion segment and we have wanted everything - including the clothes on her back. Friday's show was no different - the 33-year-old decided to wear a white jumpsuit, and despite the early start, Vogue looked fresher than ever in her Donna Ida all-in-one, which had a distinctively retro vibe. With wide lapels, a gold zip and flared trousers, it certainly packed a punch. Priced at £295, the pricey item also comes in a dark denim tone.

Vogue and Christine made quite the team on Lorraine

But if you think she always gets it right - think again. Even fashionistas like Vogue have the odd style mishap. On Tuesday's show, the Irish star made a fashion faux pas with her dress when she wore her pink floral mini-dress from Love Shack Fancy the wrong way around. Eek. Sharing a snap of the dress on her Instagram Story after the show - the model can be seen wearing the design with the buttons at the front, not the back. "Whoops, I think I wore my dress back to front on Lorraine…" she wrote, with a laughing emoji. Well Vogue, you still made it work, girl!

Buy it now! £295, Donna Ida

Designer threads may be a big part of her on-screen style, but that doesn't mean the wife of Spencer Matthews is not partial to a high street bargain like the rest of us.

Last week, the blonde beauty teamed her £2000 Dior 'Book' tote with a pair of yellow polka-dot slingback shoes from Zara, which set her back just £29.99. We loved the statement bows that were stitched on the front - very Carrie Bradshaw.

