Victoria Beckham's purple jumper looks mighty like this Marks & Spencer version

Victoria Beckham is currently in New York City, where the former Spice Girl appeared on The Today Show, quizzed by Hoda Kotb about all things brand Beckham and her beauty range. We were totally obsessed with her outfit - which was a mix of bold colours. VB rocked a red A-line skirt from her collection, as well as a white blouse, which she wore underneath a fabulous purple jumper. We've tracked it down and it's from her line (of course, she is the best advert, right?) and costs £495. Made from super-soft wool, it has a snug fit that's ideal for layering. If £495 is a little out of your price-range, Marks & Spencer has an amazing lookalike - for just £35; it has the same boxy fit and pastel-toned shade. LOVE! During the chat - that was televised in the US - Victoria was asked why she doesn't often smile. "I smile on the inside!" she replied. "I'm so lucky, I'm so blessed, I love what I do, that I can empower women through fashion or beauty, make them feel like the best version of themselves. So I am smiling inside and outside!"

VB looked amazing in her lilac and red combo

After her TV appearance, the mother-of-four changed into her second outfit of the day - blue knee-high boots, a tweed pencil skirt and a funky abstract jumper. It's all about the colour for the fashion mogul this week!

SHOP: £495, Victoria Beckham

The brunette beauty dropped the second instalment of her beauty line on Tuesday - lip-liners. Known as 'lip-definers', they are priced at £18 each and there's also a lip tint called 'Bitten' which retails at £30.

Get the look! £35, Marks & Spencer

The new range appeared online at 12.00pm and fans headed to the website in their droves to get their hands on the perfect lip combo.

Speaking about her newest edit, VB said: "Anyone who knows me knows I’m obsessed with both lip-liner and shades of nude, so it was only natural that for my second collection I'd introduce the two lip essentials that I use to create my perfect nude lip everyday."

