Ruth Langsford shocks in leather trousers on This Morning - & they're from Marks & Spencer

Ruth Langsford looked her typically stylish self on Tuesday as she presented This Morning with husband Eamonn Holmes. The pair are filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield whilst they enjoy their half term break. Ruth, 59, wowed viewers with her latest outfit - a black and white printed shirt by & Other Stories and a pair of black cropped leather trousers from Marks & Spencer. The cropped design were part of the Autograph Collection and were made in a flattering straight fit, with a lovely tailored finish. Priced at £199, they don't come cheap, but are the kind of item that would carry you through the seasons. Ruth's high-street outfits tend to sell out pretty quickly - so head to your nearest Marks & Sparks sharpish if you fancy a pair.

Many regard Ruth as a fashion icon for the over 50s. Ruth has her very own fashion range with QVCuk, and she often shares the brand's latest drops with her followers online. Although she always looks chic on-screen, big red-carpet events are what she enjoys dressing up for the most. She explained to HELLO!: "I suppose I feel my most glamorous when doing a big event for work. One important industry night is the National TV Awards. Finding a dress for an event of that scale can be quite stressful… I try and do high street if I can, because people always want to know where the dress is from." Oh Ruth, this is why we love you.

Keeping fit is important to the mother-of-one. In her spare time, she is passionate about keeping active and healthy and often posts on Instagram about her 10,000 steps a day challenge.

She goes on long walks with her rescue dog Maggie to rack up the steps, and even has a gym in her garage, complete with a treadmill.

