This Marks & Spencer teddy coat will have you wishing for cold weather Cosy up in the cutest outerwear staple...

Cold and frosty mornings call for cosy clothes and what could be warmer and snugglier than a teddy coat? The most famous teddy design of all is the iconic tan version by MaxMara, which was put on the map by Kim Kardashian West back in 2013. Many celebs followed suit and the textured design has never really left shelves, returning every year. But with a price tag of almost £2000, it's a very extravagant buy. However, if that's a little out of your price-range, our favourite high street stores have come to our rescue, including Marks & Spencer. The brand has a fabulous version of the teddy coat, in a chocolate brown and a subtle beige. The fuzzy texture is super soft and is designed in a longline length with a relaxed, oversized fit. What's more, it's fully lined with a fluffy faux fur finish; so ideal for all those upcoming cold snaps. All sizes are currently available online - but for how long is anyone's guess.

SHOP: £89, Marks & Spencer

Since the design dropped online, it has been very popular with shoppers who have left numerous first-class reviews online. One customer wrote: "I think this coat is true to size. I bought the chocolate brown and it looks fab - even on me and I am only 5'3. The sleeves are also a good length which is unusual as normally they are too long. Give it a go, you will not be disappointed!"

Another added: "The type of coat that looks good dressed up or down. Warm and very on trend. The price is hard to believe, it is so reasonable. I loved everything about this coat."

The coat also comes in chocolate brown

There's no doubt about it, Marks & Spencer coats have been on fire this season. We raved about the two-tone, pink and red reversible coat back in September, and earlier this month saw the arrival of the all-new purple coat that hit headlines last year.

SHOP: £129, Per Una @ Marks & Spencer

Influencer Erica Davies rocked the design in 2018 and we are pleased the brand has revamped it 2019!

MORE: Vogue Williams wows Lorraine viewers in the Marks & Spencer floral dress everyone's loving

As part of the refreshed Per Una collection - it gives a gentle pop of colour to any outfit.

READ: Marks & Spencer's brown coat & jumper dress combo has Autumn written all over it

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.