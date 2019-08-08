Ruth Langsford's £25 Marks & Spencer sandals are bound to be a sell out They look mighty comfy, too

Ruth Langsford has added another Marks & Spencer staple to her collection, and this time it's a bargain pair of heels that look totally perfect for summer occasions. The presenter showed off her new shoes on her Instagram page on Wednesday evening after her This Morning appearance, and told her followers that she had chosen them because of their chunky heel. We bet they're ultra comfy! "Today’s dress on @thismorning is from @mintvelvet. Shoes from @marksandspencer - love this blue," she captioned her outfit video.

"So my dress on This Morning today is from Mint Velvet, the first thing that caught my eye is this beautiful blue colour I absolutely love it… I've teamed that with these fantastic Marks & Spencer sandals with a big chunky heel," she said during the clip. Ruth's picks cost just £25 from the British retailer and are currently available in all sizes - though not for long we reckon. While she opted for the metallic gold and silver style, they are also available in black, blue and tan shades.

Marks and Spencer Multi Strap Slingback Sandals, £25 (available here)

It's no surprise Ruth has worn yet another piece from M&S on the ITV show - her wardrobe is full of bargains from her favourite shop. For her return to This Morning after the sad passing of her sister Julia, she chose a pretty floral dress from the brand, which quickly sold out - and the following day, she also wore a pretty printed maxi skirt which also flew off the shelves. The lesson here? Hurry if you fancy a pair of Ruth's strappy sandals, since they probably won't be around for long.

Eamonn recently got an M&S makeover

The presenter even recently gave her husband Eamonn a Marks & Spencer makeover, picking out some trendy clothes for him after admitting she wasn't keen on his colourful holiday style. "I'd like to couple up with this boy because... I like his new summer style (chosen by me!)," she wrote on Instagram. "@eamonnholmes is wearing a jacket, polo shirt & chinos from @marksandspencer, trainers from @asos. My Shirt is from @artigianofashion, cropped trousers @marksandspencer and shoes [are from] @asos."

