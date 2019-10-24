Holly Willoughby's 'More Joy' slogan T-shirt is a big hit on Celebrity Juice The ITV favourite looks incredible in her late-night outfit…

How incredible did Holly Willoughby look on Thursday's Celebrity Juice? The TV presenter decided to sport a black skirt which came from Sando Paris, and black ankle boots by Maje. In particular though, we loved her black top by Christoper Kane, which had the words 'More Joy' written on the front in white letters. The top was of the knitted variety and had a crew neckline and long sleeves. It isn't available right now but the T-shirt version - which costs £175 is, as well as the polo neck version, which will set you back £525. Viewers love the look. One follower took to Instagram, and wrote: " You'd literally look good in anything. Always stunning." Another added: "You bring us More Joy!"

Viewers loved Holly's amazing outfit

This particular episode was filmed five weeks ago, and Holly's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill gave the mother-of-three a fabulous vampy smoked eye. Taking to Instagram posting a up-close snap, she listed everything she used on the This Morning star.

"Back with @hollywilloughby tonight at @celebjuiceofficial! Timeless matt smokey eye and nothing underneath with a sprinkle of corner lashes and the best @inikaorganic mascara using the new @kevynaucoin foundation balm and a timeless pale pink @hourglass girl stylo lipstick."

Speaking about her glam squad - which are ever present when the blonde beauty appears on TV - Holly told HELLO!: "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say so whether it's Ciler (Peksah) saying 'cut your hair', I go 'okay'. Makeup: Patsy keeps everything pared back, less is more, and I love that because y'know, you wanna look like you, you don't just wanna go and look like someone else. In fashion, my stylist Angie Smith has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confidence to be a bit braver with stuff."

