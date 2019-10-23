Angie Smith (aka Holly Willoughby's stylist) has dropped her new 'Stylist Edit' and it might be her best one yet Plus, Holly Willoughby's stylist lifts the lid on dressing for Christmas...

Angie Smith is a force to be reckoned with! She is one of the most in-demand stylists rights now - credited as the one who transformed Holly Willoughby into a style icon. As well as Holly, she also dreams up ensembles for Laura Whitmore, Angela Scanlon and two of the Spice Girls (Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton), and let's not forget Christine Lampard. The talented professional has curated a line of items with high street store FatFace, known as 'The Stylist Edit' and it's full of true investment pieces you need in your wardrobe right now. HELLO! caught up with Angie, who gave us the lowdown on all things stylish and what to wear for Christmas (it's creeping round, people...)

Angie Smith has curated an edit with FatFace

Speaking about the collection, Angie said: "I choose pieces that are easy to put together so the overall look is classic and effortless. From the Winter edit I love the cord pieces, the mini skirt and the chunky knit with some boots - they're right up my street." Her must-have buy is made in the fabric of the season. "I love the navy cord dress as it can be styled up lots of different ways and is super flattering."

We love this blush-toned jumper

Every woman needs some wardrobe staples, and Angie revealed her top 5 can't-live-withouts: "A dress that makes you feel like the best version of yourself. Ditto for jeans. A leather jacket, a denim jacket and some kick-ass boots."

Angie's favourite piece is this cord pinafore dress, £52.50

With Christmas on the horizon, Angie has the best tips for festive fashion.

"Stick to what you feel good in, don’t be worried about wearing the same thing twice, if you like it and it looks great who cares?! Swap clothes with friends if you want something new to wear but don’t have the budget to buy."

