Amanda Holden's striped dress is a gorgeous seasonal steal The Britain's Got Talent star wows in a new statement frock...

Wednesday was a very special day for Amanda Holden - it was the first day she ventured to work without her leg cast! The ITV favourite looked beautiful - and slightly more comfortable - in a black and white striped fit and flare dress from Sosandar. The knitted dress featured vertical stripe detailing that contours your body and gives a streamlined silhouette. Priced at £79, all sizes are currently available online now. Amanda added black boots and still balanced on her scooter, but looked a lot sturdier. Fans loved the getup, with some of her 1.3 million Instagram followers taking to the comments section to shower her with praise. "Blown away!! You look gorgeous." Another added: "Just love your outfits!"

Amanda looked stylish in stripes

The Pride of Britain Awards were screened on television on Tuesday, and fans were able to see the Britain's Got Talent star dressed to impress.

SHOP: £79, Sosandar

Taking to the red carpet at Grosvenor House in London, the mother-of-two balanced on crutches, wearing a fabulous black floor-length dress, which featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves and statement pink flowers.

Amanda Holden looked gorgeous at the Pride of Britain Awards

She teamed the 'Bourey' Safiyaa dress with elegant diamond earrings and ditched her usual high heels for more practical shoes. With her blonde hair styled in a sleek straight look alongside smokey eye makeup and a pop of pink colour on her lips, the 48-year-old looked just as stylish as ever, despite her temporary disability. We salute you, girl!

Speaking about her accident, Amanda told Heart Breakfast that she was playing with her daughter Holly on an inflatable assault course in the sea during their first day on holiday when the injury occurred. "I fell and I twisted my leg back on itself and I fell back into the sea," she said. "I had to have a general because they put in a metal plate which is the best way to cure it apparently and heal quickly. Because I’m very impatient and I hate sitting still." Ouch!

