Amanda Holden wows Instagram with the trendiest Zara tracksuit you ever saw The Britain's Got Talent star wows in the high street label once again…

We are so used to seeing Amanda Holden dressed up to the nines for her daily show on Heart FM that when she dons something a little more casual, we are quite shocked! The ITV favourite looked super cosy on Tuesday morning, wearing a swish tracksuit from Zara. Made in a lovely cream tone, it had black piping at the sides and cost £29.99 for both the top and the trousers. The top has since sold out, but you can pick up the joggers online now. The blonde beauty added trainers and balanced on her scooter - a helping hand with her recovering leg injury.

Amanda looked comfy yet stylish in this white Zara tracksuit

The mother-of-two may be on the radio, but that doesn't mean she doesnt glam up her makeup look.

SHOP: Trousers, £29.99, Zara

Her cosmetics were applied by Lucy Heath, who revealed she used Ardell Demi Wispie lashes and her lipstick was by Charlotte Tilbury - in shade Angel Alessandra - a lovely peachy nude.

Amanda used Angel Alessandra Hot Lips 2 Lipstick, £28, Charlotte Tilbury

The 48-year-old often mixes up her glam squad – she also uses Bryony Blake to preen her face as well as Karin Darnell. Both ladies share the products they use on their clients on Instagram – so it's easy to pick up expert makeup tricks. In 2018, Karin took to Instagram letting fans know why Amanda's skin is always so glowy. "Everyone’s been asking about Amanda Holden’s highlighter. Here’s the reveal… it’s the Iconic London Illuminator." The £30 concentrated liquid shimmer can be added to your foundation, primer or moisturiser and is loved by Khloe Kardashian and the Duchess of Sussex!

MORE: Amanda Holden shows us all how to pull off check trousers in style

On set shooting for QVCuk last year, makeup artist Charlotte Reid name-checked the foundation she used on Amanda whilst filming and it was the Invisiwear Liquid Foundation by EX1 Cosmetics, which costs just £12.40 at Boots. Bargain!

READ: Amanda Holden stuns at Lisa Faulkner's wedding - in a fancy pink dress and CRUTCHES

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.