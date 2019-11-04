Amanda Holden's £29.99 cosy brown jumper has Instagram fans rushing to Zara The Britain's Got Talent star looked incredible in her latest high-street outfit...

Amanda Holden is slowly recovering from her painful leg injury, but it hasn't stopped her from looking as chic, stylish, and well put-together as ever! The ITV favourite kicked off her Monday morning in style, rocking a fabulous black leather skirt by Warehouse, and a snuggly brown jumper by Zara. The 48-year-old's skirt cost £169 and came with a built-in belt, wrapover front and sexy split. She added a terracotta-toned jumper that had tie detail at the cuffs and a chunky roll neck, which set her back just £29.99. The blonde beauty also added a pair of white trainers by Gucci - and her crutches were also in shot - but Amanda poked fun at them, making them part of her outfit; balancing on one, whilst holding the other one up in the air.

Amanda looks autumnal in Zara

Despite her busy weekend celebrating her mum's 70th birthday party, the Britain's Got Talent star still looked as fresh as ever.

Ahead of the bash, Amanda posted a photo of her looking very glamorous indeed, wearing a chunky pink knit and her gold Missoma necklace, but it was her skin that got everyone talking - it looked blemish free, glowing and gorgeous. She thanked makeup artist Celena Hancock for her look.

The TV favourite loves anti-ageing beauty treatments and has often spoke about her love for a facial or two. In 2014, she told the Daily Mirror: "I swear by a fortnightly collagen wave facial, where radio frequency and ultrasound waves heat up my skin to encourage it to produce new collagen. I'm a fan of various creams and potions, too, and lots of water (and wine!), but really I think it's down to genetics. I'm up for anything, though nothing invasive."

The ITV star loves to treat her skin

Back in May, the ITV star headed to The LifeCo's detox program in Antalya and posted a photo of her rocking with a gold foil face mask.

Known as 'The Golden Mask Treatment', the £77 facial includes cleansing, exfoliation with ultrasound, massage, an oxygen treatment and a plant-based collagen before the illusive gold mask is applied at the end. If it makes us look as good as Amanda, we are so booking in….

