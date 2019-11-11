Victoria Beckham's new pencil skirt is the perfect work-wear staple The former Spice Girl’s AW wardrobe is on fire...

We all know about Victoria Beckham's never-ending stylish wardrobe. It seems that every day she rocks something new and exciting and Saturday evening was no different. The fashionista shared a picture of her wearing a very cool new look, that would look just as well-put together in the office as it would at a party. VB sported a crisp white shirt and a lovely black skirt, that was cut in a midi shape and hugged her hips. On closer inspection, it had an intricate lace overlay, giving it a fancy twist. The mother-of-four added black high heels and wore her hair back in a sleek ponytail. Showing off her dance moves, the former Spice Girl looked like she was about to break out into the rhumba in the snap - perhaps she was watching Strictly Come Dancing at the time?

Victoria looked incredible in her lace skirt

It’s been a busy few weeks for Victoria. Not only was she pictured gliding through JFK airport on Wednesday, she also had time to attend a fashion event in Toronto, where she showcased some of her new designs.

One of the things we love about the fashion mogul, is she never takes herself too seriously and always pokes fun at herself in one way or another. On Friday, Victoria shared the newest addition to her slogan T-shirt line with her 27.2 million followers and we think it’s her best yet. It featured the words 'The Airport is my Runway' across the front and was clearly a humorous reference to her travel attire.

The 45-year-old is often pictured at various airports, dressed to impress with a fancy suitcase in tow. Priced at £130, it's made in a lovely soft cotton jersey and is cut in a relaxed, boxy fit with loose sleeves and a neat crew neckline.

