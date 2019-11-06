Victoria Beckham gives us all a lesson in preppy dressing - and we are loving it David Beckham's wife makes this unique outfit work so well…

We don't know about you, but when we hop on board an airplane, we tend to wear a comfy tracksuit, or something super baggy. Well, Victoria Beckham definitely doesn't do that. The former Spice Girl was pictured at JFK airport on Wednesday, rocking a very elegant outfit indeed. Despite the fact that she had just departed a lengthy flight, she rocked multiple trends - a tweed pencil skirt, a pair of red high heel boots, a matching slouchy bag, and a bottle green tartan jumper - all from her own collection. Sounds quite random on paper, but check these photographs out - it really works! Very few people can mix and match like this, apart from VB of course. The jumper is currently online for £955 should you wish to add to your wardrobe.

Victoria looked incredible walking through JFK airport

It's not just celebrities that love the mother-of-four's clothes - but royalty too. On Tuesday, Spain's monarch - Queen Letizia - attended the 10th anniversary of Princess of Girona Foundation, wearing a fabulous outfit by Victoria's label - a blue and white patterned ensemble.

Victoria shared her public approval for this look. Sharing a snap, Victoria wrote: "Beautiful family and Queen Letizia looking stylish in one of my favourite VB dresses." The navy blue and white leopard print shirt came with long sleeves and a high collar, making it perfect for the upcoming colder months.

Queen Letizia wore a VB outfit on Tuesday

The matching VB maxi skirt was put together with the same print but in a gorgeous asymmetric design that gave it a funky edge.

The mum-of-two added the perfect pop of colour to the gettup with a pair of bright red Carolina Herrera suede slingback pumps which brought the whole look together. Letizia joins royals the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex, who both love a bit of VB...

