Victoria Beckham just wore the ultimate ruffle blouse - and posh high heels The former Spice Girl looks oh-so-glam in Canada...

Victoria Beckham is currently in Canada and on Thursday, the fashionista was photographed at an event with Suzanne Rogers, and she wore the most fabulous outfit. Fresh from her busy week of jetting all over the world, the wife of David Beckham dressed to impress for the event, wearing a navy blue midi skirt with a sexy split, turquoise high heel shoes, and a beautiful blush pink, ruffle blouse which she finished with a cute corsage. With her brown hair tied back and flawless makeup, the designer was giving us all the Carrie Bradshaw vibes. VB's outfit isn't yet available to buy - it's part of her upcoming Spring collection that will drop in 2020.

We loved Victoria's eclectic look

On Wednesday, the former Spice Girl was pictured at JFK airport rocking a very elegant outfit look indeed. Despite the fact that she had just departed a lengthy flight, she rocked multiple trends - a tweed pencil skirt, a pair of red high heel boots, a matching slouchy bag, and a bottle green, tartan jumper - all from her own collection.

VB looked amazing as she walked through JFK airport

On paper, one might think this could be a little ecclectic but it really worked! Very few people can mix and match like this, apart from VB of course. The jumper is currently online for £955 should you wish to add to your wardrobe.

Last month, Victoria, 45, was in the Big Apple yet again, promoting her new makeup line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, which was launched back in September. During her visit, she appeared on The Today Show, where host Hoda Kotb asked about her reputation for not smiling. Denying that it was because she was unhappy, Victoria said: "I smile on the inside! I'm so lucky, I'm so blessed, I love what I do. I can empower women through fashion or beauty, make them feel like the best version of themselves. So I am smiling inside and outside!"

