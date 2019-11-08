Victoria Beckham's hilarious NEW slogan T-shirt will make you giggle David Beckham's wife loves a white T-shirt with a twist...

Victoria Beckham is known for her dry and witty humour as well as her incredible fashion empire. The former Spice Girl often pokes fun at herself - through her Instagram, designer campaigns and of course, her fabulous line of slogan T-shirts. This year alone, the mother-of-four has released a variety of funny tee's and her latest tops the lot. On Thursday evening, she shared her newest white design, which had the words 'The Airport is my Runway' across the front. Brilliant! VB is often snapped dashing through various airports, and we can just imagine her strutting her stuff down a runway with a fancy suitcase in tow. Priced at £130, it's made in a lovely soft cotton jersey and is cut in a relaxed, boxy fit with loose sleeves and a neat crew neckline.

In June, David Beckham's wife released the now infamous slogan tee - "I can't concentrate in flats" which cost £95 and you can still purchase it now. Victoria loves her high heels, so perhaps this was a nod to how she feels when she isn't wearing them!

In 2018, the 45-year-old delighted fans at London Fashion Week when she uploaded a selfie whilst at private members club Annabel's, sporting yet another slogan number. Made in a crisp white with the word 'Smile' emblazoned over the front in red, Victoria captioned the shot: "Fashion did not steal my smile."

The white T-shirt is an important part of the fashion designer's wardrobe. She regularly wears them with nearly all of her favourite separates – including tailored trousers, jeans and pencil skirts.

Speaking in 2017 about designing the perfect design, Victoria explained: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, it needs to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body. It should be so easy and simple to find but as someone who wanted that, I couldn't find it."

