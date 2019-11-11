Holly Willoughby kicks off her working week with a fancy check dress The ITV favourite wowed in her latest stylish outfit...

A new week is here, and a new set of fabulous outfits for Holly Willoughby! The ITV star kicked off her This Morning role in style on Monday, rocking a beautiful grey and black check shirt dress, which came from high-end designer brand Claudie Pierlot Paris. We've tracked down the long-sleeve design and you can pick it up online for £260. The frock has an asymmetric hem and a belted waist. You can button it right up to the shirt collar or leave it open by doing up fewer buttons. It's both casual and feminine, and would look fab teamed with a coat or blazer. Holly, 38, added black high heels and wore her famous blonde hair in a lightly curled style. Viewers were very taken with the look and took to Instagram to give it a big thumbs up. "Classically stylish!" one fan wrote. Another added: "Gorgeous dress Holly, you look so beautiful and elegant."

Holly looked incredible in her grey and black check dress

The last time the mother-of-three wore the French brand was back in May - although it was a summery, floral design which was perfect for the hot weather. Her light and airy frock was priced at £239 and was covered in blooms with a cute button-down front. The designer Claudie Pierlot is predominantly a pattern maker and in 1984, she created her own company "for the women of Paris." It's loved today by many celebrities and influencers so Holly is in great company.

The ITV favourite is getting ready for Christmas next month - and shared with her followers that she has already got her Christmas pyjamas! On Thursday evening, Holly shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of five sets of festive PJs, wrapped up with a gold ribbon. A pair for her and husband Dan, and a pair for her children Harry, Chester and Belle.

They are from Marks & Spencer and are navy blue, with images of snowflakes falling and penguins skiing emblazoned over them. How cute! The blonde beauty wrote: "That's Christmas Eve sorted!" With the kids set starting at just £10, and the adult versions costing £19.50, they won't break the bank and are currently available online now.

