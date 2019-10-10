Outfit envy! Holly Willoughby wows in Kate Spade mini-dress and Jigsaw boots We'd like this whole outfit, please

Do you love Holly Willoughby's latest This Morning outfit as much as we do? The presenter looked stunning in a deep spruce coloured fit-and-flare mini-dress by Kate Spade NY on Thursday. The dress is super cute and just the thing for a sassy autumn look. Holly shared a snap of her outfit on her Instagram page and got quite the reaction from her followers, who adored her ensemble. One told her: "Wow love that dress," and another wrote, "I love this look Holly." The star teamed her frock with some cool taupe ankle boots by high street store Jigsaw. Love!

Photo credit: Instagram / Holly Willoughby

The good news is that both Holly's dress and boots are still available to buy online. The Flaire Flora Devore mini dress is £395 from Kate Spade, featuring a flair flora pattern, a twisted neckline and short puff sleeves. It comes in sizes two to 20 but sizes two, eight, 18 and 20 are currently out of stock.

Holly's Jigsaw ankle boots are priced £175 on the store's website. The style features a contemporary square toe, wood effect heel and an inside zip. The boots come in black, taupe, berry and red shades.

Beauty-wise, Holly wore her blonde bob in a middle parting – one of her favourite styles. The star showed off perfectly groomed brows, a bold sweep of black eyeliner to her upper lids and a gorgeous red berry shade lippy.

On Tuesday, Holly stepped out in a chic white blouse and black leather skirt combo. The leather pencil skirt and silk top were both by luxury womenswear brand ME+EM, while her matching white heels looked similar to a Kurt Geiger pair she wore back in March.

