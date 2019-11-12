Bad weather leaves Victoria Beckham covered in mud during shoot The trousers were from the doting mother's fashion label, Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham might be one of the most fashionable people on earth, but even she suffers fashion fails! The former Spice Girl took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of her beautiful white trousers covered in mud. The 45-year-old added the caption: "White pants in the London rain. What you will do for 'the shot,'" and we can certainly relate. No matter how wet and cold the British weather gets, we always like to look our best!

Earlier on Tuesday, the fashion designer stunned in a green velvet suit. The mother-of-four graced the cover of Polish Vogue, rocking a chain print shirt and a camel blazer. VB shared some pictures from the shoot on Instagram – and our favourite has to be one in which the designer dons a stunning green velvet suit teamed with a pair of blue heels, all from her upcoming SS20 collection.

Victoria shared the muddy snap on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old wrote: "Thank u @vogue.polska for such a great feature! So much fun working with @alexilubomirski @danielaagnelli wearing #VBPreSS20. x VB." Fans were obsessed too - one follower wrote: "Totally in love with that!!!" Another added: "That suit... That colour!"

Victoria in her green suit

Fans were quick to gush over her electric look. One wrote: "Gorgeous colours!" and another added: "I love that outfit so much oh my gosh!" A third even went so far as to say: "You are forever an incredible and inspirational woman! And a super style icon!"

On Saturday, the fashionista swapped her green trousers for a chic black pencil skirt and crisp white shirt – a staple of Victoria's. She added black high heels and wore her hair back in a sleek ponytail as she showed off her dance moves, adding the caption: "Perfect Saturday night dancing look! Another favourite from #VBAW19."

