Victoria Beckham's green velvet suit is high on our wish list right now

We are used to seeing Victoria Beckham on the cover of magazines - after all, she is one of the world's most recognised fashion icons. But on Tuesday, we were blown away with her latest work - the mother-of-four graced the cover of Polish Vogue, rocking a chain print shirt and a camel blazer. The smouldering up-close shot showed off her warm skin tone and flawless makeup. VB shared some pictures from the shoot on Instagram - and in one of them, she is rocking a stunning green velvet suit! Wow. She teamed the design with blue high heel shoes, all from her upcoming SS20 collection, which will be dropping soon. You may know that there's a fashion rule that reads 'blue and green should never be seen.' Well this shows that those rules aren't always right - Victoria makes the clashing tones work perfectly. Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old wrote: "Thank u @vogue.polska for such a great feature! So much fun working with @alexilubomirski @danielaagnelli wearing #VBPreSS20. x VB." Fans were obsessed too - one follower wrote: "Totally in love with that!!!" Another added: "That suit... That colour!"

There's so many items Victoria has recently released that we would love under the Christmas tree this year. One of our faves has to be her slogans T-shirts, and last week the fashionista dropped another hilarious one.

On Thursday evening, she shared her newest white design, which had the words 'The Airport is my Runway' across the front. Brilliant! The brunette beauty is often photographed boarding a plane or two, and we can just imagine her strutting her stuff down a runway with a fancy suitcase in tow. Priced at £130, it's made in a lovely soft cotton jersey and is cut in a relaxed, boxy fit with loose sleeves and a neat crew neckline.

Accessories are high on Victoria's list and she also has expanded her range to feature jewellery too. She has chains and pendants that can be layered up, as well as bracelets, keyrings and even gold lighters. Perfect for the lady that has everything...

