Amanda Holden dazzles in silver party dress as she switches on the Christmas lights The Heart Radio star will give you major festive inspiration…

Dream dress alert! Amanda Holden wore the most fabulous outfit on Thursday evening, giving us all the party vibes in her silver sequin frock. "Such a fabulous night," Amanda revealed to her 1.3million followers in a post showing her on stage switching on the Christmas lights on London's Regent Street.

The 48-year-old's shimmering dress was mesmerising, but no doubt chilly on the cold winter's evening. We've searched high and low for the dress and we've found it on FarFetch and it's available to buy - Christmas has come early. The 'Fashion Show D Rumer' number costs £610 and it will be the perfect addition to your festive wardrobe.

SHOP AMANDA'S DRESS: Silver dress, £61, Zadig & Voltairre

BUY NOW

Sparkles are big news right now. As party season approaches, we're all desperate to get our hands on the perfect sparkly ensemble. If you're after a high-street version of Amanda's designer dress, we've found the perfect one. Let us introduce you to Mint Velvet's mini dress.

SHOP: Amanda Holden's grey jumper dress is the cosiest knitwear we've ever seen

This dress is embroidered all over with silver sequins for a head-turning evening look. It's framed by a high neckline and long sleeves. Style it with minimal accessories for the next event in your calendar. Priced at £159, be sure to add it on your wish list and throw on a leather jacket like Amanda.

SHOP: Amanda Holden's grey jumper dress is the cosiest knitwear we've ever seen

GET THE LOOK: Silver dress, £159, Mint Velvet

BUY NOW

Amanda's stylist, Karl Willett, is a big fan of the high-street for his famous client, telling us he heads to Zara, Arket, Reiss and French Connection when he's on the hunt for the perfect look. And when he does style the mum-of-two in designer threads, he still hopes it inspires others. "Our purpose is to inspire everyday women to recreate these looks from the high street," he said.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.