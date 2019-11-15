Victoria Beckham reveals her ultimate party dress for Christmas Just the look for cocktails on the town

If you're hunting for the perfect Christmas party dress, then look no further than Victoria Beckham for your festive fashion inspiration. The designer has revealed her pick of the frocks for the winter and it's a gorgeous black midi dress from her own collection. In her email newsletter, Victoria included a photo of her gorgeous Pleated Knit Midi Dress as her top party look. "Perfect for the dinner table and the dancefloor," she writes. The mum-of-four adds: "Occasionwear gets a festive makeover for the season and comes to life with pleats, daring necklines and retro touches for today."

Pleated Knit Midi Dress, £1,590, Victoria Beckham

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's style evolution

We love the sleek and sophisticated cut of the black midi frock, which is made using 'a variety of knitting techniques for a flattering silhouette with sheer and pleated effects' says VB's website. The sheer top section with cheeky cut-out neckline is so cool and that semi-sheer pleated skirt gives us all the party feels. Victoria's stunning outfits don't come cheap and this dress is priced £1,590.

Black Jersey Dress, £29.50, Sosandar at Silk Fred

The frock was met with excitement on the star's Instagram page, with one fan writing: "Love it. Saving for some stuff for my birthday. Need an elegant/classic look and your clothes are epic!"

Anna-Marie Dress, £70, Chi Chi Clothing

If you're after a similar look at a fraction of the cost, there are several glamorous pleated dresses online right now. We love Sosandar's black strappy dress and the off-the-shoulder number by Chi Chi London is super-chic.

Black satin dress, £20.99, New Look

Victoria paired her black dress with some amazing tangerine boots on the model in her newsletter. The colour contrast is so fun and a huge trend for winter. Her Jasmin Boot is priced £990 and comes in three colour-ways.