Strictly Come Dancing fashion: Tess Daly channels Meghan Markle in navy sequins & Claudia Winkleman is chic in black Doesn't Vernon Kay's wife looks beautiful in her latest outfit?

Da-da-da-da-da-da-daah! It's that time again people, Strictly Come Dancing's latest show is back on our screens and we are loving the action so far. We've lost count at the number of times we've said this, but checking out co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's outfits is always a treat and this week, both ladies looked as fabulous as ever. Tess, 50, wowed the crowd wearing a sequin jumpsuit bespoke designed by her stylist James Yardley and Pretty Dress Company. Tess' incredible outfit gave us serious Duchess Meghan vibes with the Bardot neckline that she made popular with her stunning wedding dress. She accessorised with Sophia Webster shoes and Hooop Station earrings.

Claudia opted for a black suit with sequin trim. Both ladies shared their outfit details on Instagram, which makes it easier for fans to shop their looks. Claudia, styled by Sinead McKeefry, wore a suit designed by the famous LA stylist Rachel Zoe. She's wearing those Gucci shoes again - the same ones we lusted over the week before.

As a viewer, you may think that everything runs smoothly, particularly the wardrobe department. The glitter, sequins, the suits - it all looks so immaculate. But Tess told HELLO! that everything isn't always as it seems...

"The wardrobe department are amazing. I saw dancer Nadiya Bychkova's zip break on her dress before she went live one week, and they were sewing her in as she was going up the stairs! It's incredible; I take my hat off to them because they work so hard and they make so many costumes during a live show even - they make it look easy."

MORE: Tess Daly wows in Rixo sequinned dress on Strictly Come Dancing

And don't think the men get left out either! Tess explained: "They have all sorts of incredible, invisible body suits sewed in underneath those costumes that you don't see, and they are there to hold everything in place. For example, the men's shirts have a body sewn into them that fastens underneath! It's almost like a Spanx-style leotard."

READ: Strictly host Tess Daly's house is flawless – take a look inside

She added: "For example, if a guy on the shirt does the Rhumba, you have to think about the amount of activity they're doing - it's very energetic and there are routines on the floor so they are sewn in - there's lots going on underneath the costume that you don't see on top. There's like a scaffolding going on underneath that we don't see!"

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.