Amanda Holden’s suit is a winner with Instagram fans as she parties with Piers Morgan The Britain's Got Talent star is getting us in the festive spirit...

Amanda Holden never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of style, especially in the run-up to the Christmas period. She once again sent her 1.3 million Instagram followers into a frenzy by posing in the most incredible metallic suit for a night out with Piers Morgan in Notting Hill on Friday - and it's giving us some serious party vibes.

Grinning next to her Britain's Got Talent co-star, who looked smart in an all-black ensemble, the 48-year-old looked incredible in a shimmering gold outfit which consisted of a blazer with a black trim and subtle gold polka dots, and matching trousers. Keeping all eyes on her suit, she opted for relaxed hair and makeup. She wore her blonde hair in loose, bouncy waves with thick black mascara swept along her lashes and glossy lips. Stunning!

And who says you can't look chic and be comfortable at the same time? She dressed the suit down with a pair of flat black trainers and completed her look with some leopard print crutches. She has certainly taken her broken leg in her stride (no pun intended) when it comes to her fashion choices.

In a nod to her recent injury, Piers joked on Instagram: "Legless (again) with Amanda. @noholdenback", but she was not short of compliments. One fan wrote in her comments section: "Leopard Print Cruches. You Legend" while another said: "Bloody hell woman how young do you look!"

Claudia Winkleman also stepped out in a similar gold sparkly suit from Alice + Olivia on Net-A-Porter for Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, and it's not the only party outfit we have seen from Amanda recently. She looked glam in a silver sequin mini dress while switching on the Christmas lights on London's Regent Street, and she wowed in a shimmering blue pleated dress from her own collection with Fenn Wright Manson for Heart Radio in early November. We think it's certainly time to get some sparkles in our wardrobe.

