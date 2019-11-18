Stacey Solomon rocked a £38 ASOS jumper dress to the Frozen 2 premiere

Stacey Solomon looked effortlessly beautiful as she enjoyed a sweet family day out with sons Leighton and Rex and her two nieces at the Frozen 2 premiere on Sunday. She wore a Micha Lounge slouchy pink jumper dress from ASOS which features a roll-neck and dropped shoulders, and it comes with a fabulous price tag of just £38 - bargain! If you're looking to get your hands on the cosy knit, you should hurry because there are only a few sizes left.

The 30-year-old paired the dress with white trainers and embraced the Frozen spirit with pink fluffy earmuffs and her hair styled in a long plait. Her nieces also looked the part in blue Elsa dresses, while Leighton wore an Olaf snowman onesie and baby Rex looked adorable in a Sven reindeer outfit. As well as meeting reindeer, the family posed with some of Frozen's main characters, including Princesses Elsa and Ana. Stacey joked that she was potentially enjoying herself more than the children, captioning a video on Instagram Stories: "Meeting the real-life reindeer. I don't know who's more excited me or the kids."

Since the release of the original Walt Disney film in 2013, parents across the UK have grown well-accustomed to the iconic Frozen movie, particularly the song 'Let It Go'. With the first film proving to be such a hit, some fear that a sequel may not be able to live up to expectations. However, fans of the movie could be in for a treat, as Stacey revealed her positive verdict on the sequel, which will be released in the UK on 22 November 2019. She said: "I'm not usually a sequel fan but Frozen 2 is one of the best number 2's EVER".

This is not the first time Stacey has had us lusting after her jumper collection. The mother-of-three also has a similar white roll-neck dress from her Primark range, which cost £15, and an autumnal green oversized knitted jumper from NRBY Clothing that she recently paired with a black mini skirt on Loose Women.

