Holly Willoughby wraps up warm in Marks & Spencer at the Frozen 2 premiere The This Morning star looks chic AND warm - the best combination!

Holly Willoughby had a night out on Sunday evening at the UK premiere of Frozen 2. The chilly November night saw Holly dressed to impress wearing a lovely winter coat which she wore with head-to-toe black. The houndstooth style is from Marks & Spencer, the same brand Holly is an ambassador for, and we love its sharp tailoring and double-breasted fit. The fact it's only £99 is another great reason to invest if you ask us…

Houndstooth coat, £99, Marks & Spencer

The 38-year-old teamed her statement coat with a black £119 cashmere dress from Marks & Spencer, and she accessorised with a pair of black slouched boots similar to the ones the Duchess of Sussex wore recently.

We're obsessed with her beauty look, too! For her exciting outing to London, which saw her enjoy food and cocktails at Jimmys Pop Up on the Southbank before she headed to the premiere, Holly opted for a feline flick and berry-coloured lips. She added a star-shaped hair accessory, too! Absolutely fabulous.

Thinking ahead, Holly ensured she wasn't frozen (sorry, we had to!), by choosing a pair of leather gloves, also from M&S. At £17.50, these are a really great buy and have stellar reviews online.

The This Morning star posted: "Had the best time watching @disneyfrozen great music and beautiful story... thank you to @togetherforshortlives for having me and so wonderful to see so many of you tonight…"

When it comes to fashion, Holly always likes to feel good. "I've got to be comfortable," she told HELLO! in 2018. "Gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that. That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times."

