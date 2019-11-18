Rochelle Humes stuns fans in a New Look suit for a movie premiere The This Morning presenter was suited and booted for the Frozen 2 premiere

We were already a little bit obsessed with the outfits Rochelle Humes wears on This Morning, so it comes as no surprise that she wowed us again on Sunday wearing a black sparkly suit from her Christmas party collection with New Look.

WATCH: Highlights from the Frozen 2 premiere

Stepping out for the European Frozen 2 premiere at BFI Southbank, she wore a chic winter party outfit consisting of a glitter jacquard blazer, matching slim-leg trousers and a plain black knit layered underneath to shield her from the cold. With the blazer priced at £39.99 and the trousers costing £25.99, that means we can get almost an entire Christmas outfit for less than £65!

Speaking of her New Look edit, she told HELLO!: "I love the new suit, and we used materials that are more fun that give you that little bit of sparkle and that aren't like bling, bling, bling! I am a bit of a magpie but I don't like to wear it all the time - I think people expect me to be like 'sequins!' but I've never been like that." According to the 30-year-old, her outfit to the Frozen premiere was actually her favourite piece.

BUY NOW

The former Saturdays singer accessorised with black patent stilettos by Balenciaga and an oversized leather clutch by Bottega Veneta, and wore her dark hair in a centre parting pulled away from her face in an updo. Beauty wise, Rochelle kept it simple with flawless skin, soft peachy blush and glossy lips.

SEE: Rochelle Humes and more stars who already have their Christmas decorations up

BUY NOW

Posting a picture of her outfit on Instagram, she joked: "Tonight I took my kids to see Frozen 2, okay let me rephrase that. Tonight my kids agreed to come out with me so I could watch Frozen 2."

However, her Instagram Stories showed she wasn't the only one enjoying herself. Speaking to the Frozen princesses, her eldest daughter Alaia-Mai, 6, can be seen dressed like Ana wearing a purple cape with her hair in two plaits.

MORE: Rochelle and Marvin Humes share a look inside their lavish Essex home

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.