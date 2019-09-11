Rochelle Humes wore the denim jumpsuit of the season The former Saturdays singer is bang on trend...

Rochelle Humes introduced her third edit with New Look on Tuesday evening with a launch party at private member's club All Bright, and in true ambassador form, she wore a stunning denim jumpsuit from her new line up. Priced at £32, the all-in-one design had long sleeves,a belted waist and front pockets. The 30-year-old rolled up the hems and team the look with high heels. In short, the ideal autumn buy. Taking to Instagram - posing in front of a very glam balloon wall - the mother-of-two wrote: "And just like that, my A/W @newlook collection was launched. Last night was pretty epic, soooo much love to my incredible little gang for pulling it off and particularly for the margaritas!" Fans flocked to the comments section asking when the jumpsuit will hit the shelves, and Rochelle later added a direct link to the item, so expect a sellout!

Speaking of Rochelle's new collection, everything in it has been curated to ensure each item can be mix and matched – perfect for the transition period between autumn and winter. Speaking to HELLO! Fashion Monthly, she explained: "I’ve picked my favourite pieces that I think everyone should have in their wardrobes, like a good amount of denim, great tops and outerwear."

And when it comes to her style, she tries to incorporate trends but not overdoing it. She described her look as "classic, with a bit of an edge."

She also has some great fashion tips that we can all take note from. "Don't just follow trends. There might be a trend or style around, but if it doesn't suit you, you can do that with an accessory – a bold necklace or a clutch bag. I remember when all the oversize stuff was in – the baggy tops work if you’re tiny but it doesn't work for me because I'm curvy so it adds to my shape.Nude heels elongate your legs – that’s my other bit of fashion advice!" Sounds good to us!

