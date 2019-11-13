Victoria Beckham delights fans in the white ruffle dress of dreams The former Spice Girl looks ethereal in her latest outfit…

Victoria Beckham has had a busy week of looking super gorgeous and on Wednesday, the fashionista dazzled her 27.2 million Instagram fans with a video of her rocking a brand new, white ruffle dress. The silk frock is from her upcoming Spring/Summer 2020 collection and features ruffle detail at the neckline and cuffs. The stunning number sadly won't be available until early next year, but we think it is actually an incredible wedding dress! Think about it - it's long, white and has delicate, flowing detail. If you know a bride who doesn't want a big meringue kinda dress, this design could be the perfect alternative! If you can't wait until 2020, we've also found a fabulous look like from Ghost. Cut on the bias and also made in satin, it has tie details around the collar and cuffs add, just like VB's version and costs £165.

Check out VB's new dress!

On Tuesday, the brunette beauty suffered a bit of a fashion faux pas.Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old uploaded a picture of her beautiful white trousers covered in mud. Eeek! She wrote: "White pants in the London rain. What you will do for 'the shot.'" We have all been there, Vic!

GET THE LOOK! £165, Ghost

Earlier that day, the fashion designer showed off her latest high end photo shoot with Vogue Poland, where she was photographed wearing a stunning green suit. She amped up the two-piece with a killer pair of blue heels, which were all also from her upcoming SS20 collection.

Fans were quick to gush over her electric look. One wrote: "Gorgeous colours!" and another added: "I love that outfit so much." A third even went so far as to say: "You are forever an incredible and inspirational woman! And a super style icon!"

