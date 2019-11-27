Victoria Beckham's mint green jumper makes her jeans and heels look brand new The former Spice Girl shows fans how to dress up a pair of jeans in style…

It's official - Victoria Beckham can make any fashion item look great, and not to mention new. On Tuesday evening the designer shared a snap of her on Instagram, wearing a mint green, cropped jumper from her own range, which cost £450. She paired it with a pair of light wash denim jeans we've seen her in before and she brought the zest with a pair of orange heels. Stunning! We love the final look - it made her jeans and heels especially look box fresh and brand spanking new - a fresh take on a classic ensemble. With her hair tied back and subtle makeup, VB looked ready for action.

We loved VB's dressed-down combo

Speaking of Victoria and her jeans, the 45-year-old made a surprising confession last year about her own collection of denims - she doesn't wash them! Speaking to Elle in 2018, she explained: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all." Who would have thought it? Also, she doesn't roll them up, Marie Kondo style either. "I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape."

Earlier this week, Victoria - whose beauty range has been a big hit in 2019 - appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show in the US. She comically took part in Ellen's 'Burning Questions' segment and gave some hilarious answers.

When asked what fashion trend she doesn't understand, VB comically answered "Crop tops! I'm noticing a lot of people wearing a lot of crop tops." Ellen also asked Victoria what she had tried that she will never do again - and her answer was "PVC catsuits. In the Spice Girls, Ellen!"

