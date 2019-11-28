Lorraine is sensational in a snake print maxi dress and almost causes it to sell out It's Lorraine's 60th birthday in two days

It's Lorraine Kelly's birthday on Saturday, and she sure has been gifting us with an array of glam looks throughout her birthday week, and Thursday morning's snake print number may be our favourite so far!

Stepping out to present her morning show, the Scottish presenter debuted a mesh midi dress in a dark green snake print and we want it now - but it seems so did a lot of Lorriane's viewers as the snake print Principles dress currently only has one size left on the Debenhams website. However, there is no need to be alarmed as we have found a few, almost identical, look-a-likes that are in stock and ready for you to snap up at the click of a button, think of it as an early Christmas present from us...

Petra Snake Print Midi Dress, £129, Mint Velvet

This snake print midi dress from Mint Velvet could easily be mistaken for Lorraine's dress as it comes in a similar dark green hue with long sleeves and a figure-flattering cinched in wasit. Available to buy at John Lewis, the main difference is that the midi dress comes with a round neckline with some white snake print detailing adding the perfect pop of colour.

Dark Green Snake Print Bubble Top, £23.20, Principles at Debenhams

If you had your hearts set on the mesh fabric and exact snake print design of Lorraine's Principles dress, it's your lucky day as Debenhams still has a top version from Principles in stock and it's a beauty. The dark green snake print top is the sister to Lorraine's frock but comes with elegant ruched bubble sleeves and a scoop neck meaning you can easily dress this stylish number up or down as you choose.

Synthia Snake Print Shirt Dress, £79.20, Monsoon

Lorraine is no stranger to causing snake print to sell out, most recently she debuted a blue snake print shirt dress from Monsoon and the dress flew off the rails almost immediately. The dress became so popular that Monsoon soon brought out another colourway in a gorgeous dark red - and we don't mean to cause alarm but this gorgeous maxi is currently still in stock! If her public love for snake print is anything to go by we assume that this won't be the last time we see TV presenter in the print - especially with her birthday coming up this weekend - and we can't wait, our credit cards are at the ready!

