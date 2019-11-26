Lorriane sends viewers wild for her bright blue tartan co-ord from Zara

She's been spoiling us with festive outfit inspiration for a few weeks now and it looks like Lorraine Kelly is showing no sign of stopping just yet. Tartan is famously known for its festive spirit - who can forget Kate Middleton's red tartan midi skirt in 2018? Stunning. On Tuesday morning the 59-year-old TV star debuted a festive tartan-esque ensemble but with an epic twist. The Scottish presenter stepped out in a chic checked co-ord but in a trendy cobalt blue colour!

Lorraine's check print co-ord is made up of a long-sleeved Zara top with an asymmetric neckline that elegantly falls off one shoulder. She paired the bright blue top with Zara's matching checked print midi skirt which has flattering gathered detail and a thigh split on one side. For footwear, Lorraine went for a subtle pair of suede heels from Daniel Footwear allowing the statement co-ord to shine - and how gorgeous did she look?!

Asymmetric Check Print Top, £29.99, Zara and Check Midi Skirt, £49.99, Zara

The brunette beauty wore her hair blow-dried straight as usual with a light wave through it and lots of volume. For her makeup, the TV presenter went for a light and natural look with a nude lip, a glowy base and lashings of mascara but with a sweep of kohl liner to bring it all together.

However, this is not the first time Lorrinane has stepped out in a blue checked ensemble and also not the first time her blue checked outfit has been from Zara! In 2018, the mum-of-one presented her show in a blue tartan-esque midi dress that came in at the waist with a flattering flared skirt. At the time, this blue tartan frock was a favourite with the ITV stars as Jane Moore had also been seen in the dress whilst presenting Loose Women - it looks like Lorriane might be starting-up the blue tartan trend all over again this Christmas! We'd grab yours now if we were you.

