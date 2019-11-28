It's not even December yet and we've been overwhelmed with the number of party outfits we've seen celebrities step out in that has us running to the shops. Amanda Holden has wowed us in a number of Christmas-worthy outfits over the last few weeks, but her most recent cool blue colour is a fabulous twist on the classic reds, blacks and even silvers that tend to cover shopfloors this time of year. Perfect for the wintery weather, it channels Disney princess Elsa - what's not to love?

"Tis’ the season to party", she wrote on Instagram, showing off her stunning floor-length dress to her 1.3 million followers. Featuring thin spaghetti straps and a cowl neck, the emerald gown is a flattering and feminine style that oozes glamour. If you want to copy Amanda's style then you're in luck, because the Alexa dress from her collection with Fenn Wright Manson is available to buy from sizes 6 to 16 for a cool £209, down from £299!

Green floor-length dress, was £299, now £209

With minimal, delicate jewellery, her blonde hair in loose waves and black mascara making her eyes pop, the Heart Radio star screams glamour. And her fans agree, writing on Instagram: "I’m in love with your collection" and "Wow [heart eye emoji] this dress is perfect and so are you."

There's no denying that the mother-of-two has an enviable wardrobe, and she will certainly have plenty of outfits to pick and choose from when it comes to attending festive events. We are still not over the Alexandre Vauthier maroon velvet dress she wore to a friend's winter wedding, or the dazzling silver sparkly mini dress she chose to switch on the Christmas lights on London's Regent Street. And she's even been sneaking Christmas fashion inspiration into her work wardrobe, wowing fans in a deep green midi dress by Ted Baker which she paired with black boots for her morning slot on Heart Radio last week.

