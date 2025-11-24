36 best beauty Black Friday deals 2025: The ONLY discounts worth shopping

Black Friday has officially landed, and if you love beauty, now's the time to get the products you've been excited about.

Whether you need a top-up of your favourite moisturiser, the makeup you use daily, or the hair tool you've been researching on a weekly basis, this year's savings are shaping up to be the strongest we've seen all year.

Whether you’re shopping from London, Los Angeles, or somewhere in between, the goal is the same: get the very best value without drowning in the noise. Below, you’ll find a curated, editor-approved edit of the beauty deals that genuinely deserve your attention - no gimmicks, no 500-product listicles. Consider this your one-stop shop for the best Black Friday beauty deals 2025, globally.

Where to find the best Black Friday beauty deals

There are huge discounts across multiple beauty brands during Black Friday weekend - from haircare to skincare, makeup, beauty gadgets and more.

UK beauty retailers

US beauty retailers

What we take in to account looking for the best Black Friday beauty deals

From premium beauty brands to more affordable options, I'll be highlighting the beauty brands I personally rate. Best deals : Real-time data tells us about the Black Friday savings you're enjoying. Data gives the HELLO! Shopping Team a little insight into the sorts of savings our readers love. I'll be updating this article throughout Cyber weekend r to reflect the ongoing deals, adding in more brands as and when the offers drop.

Shop the best beauty Black Friday offers for 2025

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Deals 2025

Charlotte Tilbury is taking Black Friday very seriously this year. Right now you can get up to 50% off the beauty kits. Some of these kits would make great gifts for friends and family, but equally, some of these gift sets are bundles so if you religiously use a certain product, you might want to take advantage of one of the duo bundles.

Boots Black Friday Deals 2025

The deals are pretty exceptional for the Black Friday weekend. You don’t want to miss out on incredible savings. Whether you’re looking for skincare products to pamper yourself, or the must-have beauty gadget, you'll be able to find a good deal. .

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2025

There are plenty of offers on Amazon. I have my eye on skincare brand Cerave, as well as my new favourite glow-giver, the Cosmetic Consult. It's currently on sale, so I'm stocking up.

ASOS Face + Beauty Black Friday Deals 2025

ASOS is a great destination all year-round but at Black Friday you're in for a real treat when it comes to sales. There are sales on all the major retailers - especially those aimed at teens and tweens. This year I have my eye on the following items...

Look Fantastic Black Friday Deals 2025

There are SO many offers on for Black Friday at Look Fantastic. Get up to 30% off your favourite beauty buys - and we even spotted a beauty advent calendars in the list - and this hardly ever happens. And if you are a fan of Clinique, you'll be happy to see the iconic Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm in the sale.

Beauty Bay Black Friday Deals 2025

Beauty Bay is a real treasure chest for beauty lovers, you just can't go wrong. You can save up to 50% on thousands of beauty products online.

Cult Beauty Black Friday Deals 2025

Get up to 30% off on the likes of Huda Beauty, Estee Lauder, MAC Cosmetics and all the high-end premium skincare brands on Black Friday.

Sephora Black Friday Beauty Deals 2025

Sephora's Cyber Week beauty deals are incredible. Shoppers can get up to 30% off some of the best-loved beauty brands, and the retailer has plenty of brands giving free gifts with purchase. Right now, I'm loving...

MAC Cosmetics Black Friday Deals 2025

MAC has launched a brilliant gift to celebrate Black Friday. It's free when you spend £60, but worth a huge £45. There's also 25% off almost everything on site so that's perfect if you're in need of a replenish.

Dyson Black Friday Deals 2025

Dyson doesn't put sales on very often, but it goes to town on Black Friday as it's prime gifting time - and Santa is obviously inundated with requests for Dyson products. I've found the Dyson AirWrap and the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer on sale.

The Perfume Shop Black Friday Deals 2025

Black Friday is a wonderful time to shop for a new scent, and now shoppers can enjoy even further discounts of up to 60% off on top brands including Viktor & Rolf, Moschino, Marc Jacobs and more.

Bobbi Brown Black Friday Deals 2025

Woah! Up to 30% off and free gifts with purchases! The discount is automatically applied at checkout.

La Mer Black Friday Deals 2025

La Mer doesn't partake in site-wide discounts, but for Black Friday there's a special free gift with purchase. Select and redeem at checkout.

Elizabeth Arden Black Friday Deals 2025

OK, so the Black Friday official deals for Elizabeth Arden haven't been released yet but there are some major sale extravaganzas online right now. From the ICONS set worth a huge £308, to a free 3-piece Eight Hour gift set. Which one will you choose?

ghd Black Friday Deals 2025

The Black Friday ghd sale is huge this year, and there are big discounts on gift sets ready for Christmas gifting. I've found a couple of deals on sale that I think are really worth it.

Elemis Black Friday Deals 2025

Elemis has rolled out the big deal for Cyber week with 25% sitewide discount (30% if you're in the US) AND a big ol' skincare set on orders over £137. I'll be purchasing my go-to Elemis Cleansing Balm, which is one of the brand's most iconic products.

Glossier Black Friday Deals 2025

This year the cult-loved brand is offering 30% off (exclusions apply).

Merit Beauty Black Friday Deal 2025

Black Friday is usually Merit Beauty's only sale of the season - this year customers get discounts off sitewide automatically applied at checkout.

What you need to know about Black Friday

Black Friday always falls on the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday. Each year, the event gets bigger and better with brands participating and fighting for your hard-earned money.