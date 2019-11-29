Victoria Beckham’s black suit has Instagram fans calling her the Queen of fashion The former Spice Girl rocked her second suit of the week…

Victoria Beckham looked so chic on Thursday evening! The 45-year-old held a special Christmas-themed event at her flagship Dover Street store in London. Posing up a storm on Instagram, the mother-of-four captioned a photo: "So much fun tonight celebrating the arrival of the festive season at #VBDoverSt with #HarrysBarLondon! This holiday period I’m also so excited to have a special installation in my store. Thank u to @richardsaltoungallery for the incredible pieces by Olga de Amaral on view this Christmas. Make sure u stop by at 36 Dover Street in London! VB #KissesAtChristmas."

VB looked amazing in her black suit from her upcoming SS20 collection

Keeping it as classy as ever, VB rocked a smart black suit from her own range, a crisp white shirt, and added heels and her fave accessory of the moment - a Carrie Bradshaw-esque black corsage. With her hair tied back, she looked like she meant business and her Instagram fans loved her look. The fashionista asked her 27.3 million followers advice on how to style up her suit, and they took to the comments section to shower her with praise. One fan wrote: "I love your black suit!" Another added: "So stylish." A third simply wrote: "Queen!" Well, you can't get a better compliment than that, right?

Get the look! Black tux blazer, £79, Marks & Spencer

Earlier this week, Victoria - who is married to former footballing legend David Beckham - appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show, dressed to the nines once again in a suit - this time a tailored white version that she has worn many times before.

Suits are clearly on her radar right now. Earlier this month, Victoria wore a stunning green velvet suit on a Vogue Poland cover shoot! She teamed the design with blue high heel shoes, all from her upcoming SS20 collection, which will be dropping soon.

VB wore a blue velvet suit in Vogue Poland earlier this month

You may know that there's a fashion rule that reads 'blue and green should never be seen,'' but those pictures show fashion rules are clearly made to be broken. VB said: "Thank u @vogue.polska for such a great feature! So much fun working with @alexilubomirski @danielaagnelli wearing #VBPreSS20. x VB." Fans were obsessed too - one follower wrote summed up how we felt about the look: "That suit... That colour!"

