Stacey Solomon rocked a glittery Primark dress to the BAFTA Children's Awards

For the British Academy Children's Awards, Stacey Solomon looked beautiful in a mini sequin dress as she posed for pictures alongside her eldest son Zachary, 11. The Loose Women panellist recently sent her Instagram fans wild by revealing the fabulous party dress is from high-street store Primark. And from what we know of Primark prices, it's bound to be a bargain! While the deep grey shimmery number, which features a V-neck and long sleeves, doesn't appear to be available to buy on the website, we have found a very similar style on Boohoo that is in the sale for just £28.

Dressing for the cool winter weather, the mother-of-three wore it with black tights and black heeled boots. Hair and makeup artist Penelope Ryan styled her long hair in loose curls and accentuated her eyes with shimmery eyeshadow and a sweep of mascara. Alongside his mother, Zach looked equally as chic in a black suit and crisp white shirt. As she was getting glammed up for the event, Stacey took to her Instagram stories to tell fans she was looking forward to spending some quality time with him.

Sequin skater dress, was £40, now £28

BUY NOW

"A rare night with my biggest pickle. Being the oldest isn’t easy and sharing me with Leighton and Rex means I rely on Zach sometimes to just get on, as the other two are at a much more demanding age. (Which makes me feel awful)," she wrote in a sweet tribute to him on Instagram. "I’ve been desperate to give him some undivided attention for a long time so last night was a dream. I love you Zachary, we’ve been through so much together, and for a long time it was just the two of us. You’ve been by my side for 11 years and have pulled me through and lifted me up when I really needed it. Although I’m divided between three now, my love for you has only grown & I see you, I’m in awe of the young man you’re becoming and every minute of everyday you make me ridiculously proud."

RELATED: Incredible celebrity Christmas doors: Stacey Solomon, Kimberley Walsh and more

Her celebrity friends showed their support in the comments section, with fellow Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha writing: "And what a fine young man he is top mama", while Vicky Pattison simply wrote: "Love this."

Held at The Brewery in London, the evening saw the former X Factor star and Gracie Gosling, winner of this year’s BAFTA Kids Young Presenter competition, present an award to Lindsey Russell. Lindsey won The Best Presenter Award for Blue Peter.

READ: Loose Women cast whisk Stacey Solomon away for a belated birthday weekend

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.