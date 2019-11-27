Mrs Hinch steps out in a £13 tweed Primark dress from Stacey Solomon’s range

We all know that Mrs Hinch is a fan of all things cheap and cheerful when it comes to her cleaning products, but that also stems to some of the items in her wardrobe, too! On Tuesday evening, the Essex-born Instagram Influencer shared a picture of her shooting at a studio, looking as gorgeous as ever in a monochrome outfit, which consisted of a black top, boots from eBay, and a black and white tweed dress, which came from Primark and will set you back just £13. Considering the dress looked like it could be a pricey buy; we were really surprised it was from the high street store. As well as being from Primark, it was part of her friend Stacey Solomon’s range, which dropped earlier this year.

Mrs Hinch in her Primark dress!

The cleaning sensation and the Loose Women star have become quite the duo! Both Essex natives, they often visit each other, and their sons Ronnie and Rex are besties in the making as they’re close in age.

The £13 dress is from Stacey's Primark range

The pair teamed up recently, in the name of charity Action for Children, to create a gorgeous range of T-shirts to help raise funds for vulnerable children.

The cleanfluencer - whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, announced the news on her social media page, saying: "SO… as you know me and @staceysolomon worked on something very very special last week and all for an amazing cause! Action for Children protects and supports children and young people, providing practical and emotional care and support, ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning to bring lasting improvements to their lives."

We are loving the collection, which features fun and funky T-shirts and jumpers that are printed with the words "happy" and "safe". You can pick the collection at the Action for Children online shop, with prices starting at £19.

