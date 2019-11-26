Amanda Holden steps out in the £25.99 Zara jeans every woman needs The Britain's Got Talent judge dresses up her denims in style…

Sometimes, you don't need a fancy dress or killer high heels, but a great fitting pair of jeans and Amanda Holden gets hers from Zara - it's official! On Tuesday morning, fresh from her appearance at the Global Make Some Noise event the night before, the BGT star rocked a cream silky shirt from Theory and a pair of dark denim jeans from the high street store, and they set her back just £25.99. Bargain! They were stretchy, with a vintage-inspired high waist, and looked perfect with her black Gucci belt and black flat shoes by Pretty Ballerinas. With her blonde locks blow-dried in perfect waves, she looked the picture of chic.

Jean-ius! Amanda's jeans are from Zara

At the red-carpet event the night before, Amanda looked like she belonged in Hollywood in her white ensemble - a pair of white trousers which she teamed with a striking asymmetric bustier from Safiyaa.

Skinny jeans, £25.99, Zara

The £1095 had a one-sided lapel that was draped to one side and very Grecian-esque. Stunning, right? Her dazzling look was put together by her stylist Karl Willett, the only professional she works with.

Amanda dazzled in white at the Global Make Some Noise event

Amanda told The Daily Mail it's been hard finding the right stylist before she started working with Karl.

"So many stylists over the years have tried (and sometimes succeeded) in putting me into outfits that don’t suit me or my body shape. These days, I stick with what I know makes me feel confident, whether that be a certain neckline, a fitted trouser, colour palate, highlighting a waist or simply comfortable-to-wear clothes and fabrics.I think the way you are perceived, rightly or wrongly, is based on how you look. So I treat it as armour so I can go out and face the world and battle each day."

