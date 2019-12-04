We were all eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of First Lady Melania's outfit as she accompanied her husband US President Donald Trump to Buckingham Palace for a NATO reception. The former model always wows with her fashion choices, especially in the presence of royalty, and Tuesday evening was no exception. In vast contrast to the white ensembles she wore during her last meeting with the Queen in June, pictures show her in two very bold colours - purple and yellow. She was sure to be seen next to the royal's more muted pale green floral outfit!

Despite covering up in a canary yellow cape jacket by Valentino, the sleeveless design provided fans with a glimpse of Melania's purple midi dress. Who else do you know that could pull off a colour-clashing yellow and purple outfit? Sticking to the two colours, she finished off the look with a pair of vibrant purple Christian Louboutin stilettos in true Melania style. The 49-year-old is rarely seen without her staple sky-high heels, whether it's a suede boot with a block heel on a cold winter's day or a designer pair for her chic plane attire.

Considering that purple is a fairly unusual colour, it seems coincidental that Victoria Beckham also happened to step out in a similar shoe only a few weeks ago. The former Spice Girl paired her suede shoes, which featured an ankle strap, with a tweed skirt suit from her new Spring Summer 2020 designs and a matching purple Hermes bag as she walked the streets of Paris. So could the First Lady be taking style tips from the chic fashion designer?

The Duchess of Sussex also pulled off a similarly colourful look featuring the colour purple back in January 2019. Like Melania, she wore a purple dress from Babaton by Aritizia, but she stunned royal fans by adding red heels and a matching coat by Sentaler. The outfit has become one of her most renowned since joining the royal family. Both Meghan and Melania have stepped out in bright coat and dress combos, so it's clearly time to inject some colour into our winter wardrobes.

