Zara's selling a similar version of Princess Diana's iconic spotty dress

In 1983, Princess Diana wowed the crowds in Australia in a pretty pink polka dot dress by British designer Donald Campbell. And now we can replicate one of Diana's most iconic looks with the help of Zara. The high-street store is selling a dress that is very similar to that of The People's Princess, down to the bright fuschia colour, gathered neck, belted waist and even the buttons trailing down the back. The only major difference is that the royal's dress had white spots while the Zara one features black! Costing a cool £59.99, the dress is available to buy online in sizes XS to XL, but like many of the Princess' outfits, it is likely to sell out very fast.

Polka dot midi dress, £59.99, Zara

Not only was Prince William and Harry's mother seen pairing the midi dress with a hat by John Boyd during her visit to Perth, but she also wore it on multiple other outings including to Italy and around London.

Polka dots were one of Diana's favourite styles, particularly in the form of a dress. Some of her most memorable dotty looks include the black and white wrap dress she wore to the Royal Ascot race in 1988, the blue and red polka dot design by Bruce Oldfield in 1986 which featured fabulous belle cap sleeves, and the nautical navy dress she was pictured in at Kensington Palace.

Despite never having met her mother-in-law, it is thought that the Duchess of Cambridge has turned to her for style inspiration on several occasions since joining the royal family, and polka dots are certainly one of the styles she has replicated. From the monochrome mini dress she wore during her pregnancy in 2013, to the Alessandra Rich blue and white collared dress for Prince Charles' 70th birthday portrait, it's safe to say there have been some striking similarities between the royal ladies' styles over the years. Perhaps we can expect to see Kate in this pink Zara dress next?

