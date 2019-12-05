Strictly Come Dancing's Lisa Armstrong has unveiled her new look on Twitter, and the makeup artist looks every inch the rock queen! Taking to social media on Wednesday, Lisa shared a snap of herself sporting a pair of edgy, oversized shades and a bold red lip while her hair was pulled back in a punky style. The 43-year-old completed the vibe with a gorgeous pearl hairclip, which she used to pin back her tresses into a quiff style and added the caption: "Hair clip in, shades on, wonky lip liner… who cares… all in a day's work! #girlsthatwork."
Needless to say, the star's fans adored her new look. One told Lisa: "You look fab," while another noted: "Rock star look." A third gushed: "You look amazing girl! Love the hair."
Lisa showed off her new look on Twitter
In November, all of Lisa's hard work paid off when she was awarded a gong at the Royal Television Society's Craft & Design Awards. Lisa is head of hair and makeup on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, and received the award at a swanky event held at London Hilton, Park Lane. The RTS Craft & Design Awards recognise the huge variety of skills and processes involved in programme production from editing to lighting and costume design to digital effects.
Lisa scooped up an award
Lisa took to Instagram to share the incredible achievement with her fans, posting a snap of herself holding the shiny award. The talented artist added the caption: "So this actually happened..... so so happy!!! Totally overwhelmed and thrilled all rolled into one..." and her Strictly family rushed to send their congratulations, with Katya Jones commenting: "Omg! Congratulations!!! So deserved." Emma Barton added: "Thrilled for you darling... you deserve it so much." And Janette Manrara said: "Whoop whoop!! Congratulations!!" Even Love Island presenter Caroline Flack joined in the celebrations, sweetly telling Lisa: "Yesssssss well done xxx."
